Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.80 ($116.05).

SAF traded down €1.42 ($1.65) on Wednesday, reaching €76.18 ($88.58). The company had a trading volume of 886,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €127.29.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

