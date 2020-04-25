Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.80 ($116.05).

EPA SAF traded down €1.42 ($1.65) on Thursday, hitting €76.18 ($88.58). 886,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €127.29. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

