Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.72 ($17.11).

Shares of SZG opened at €11.39 ($13.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.71. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of €31.15 ($36.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $616.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit