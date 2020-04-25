Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.72 ($17.11).

Shares of SZG opened at €11.39 ($13.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.71. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of €31.15 ($36.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $616.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

