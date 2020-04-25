Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sanderson Farms has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of SAFM opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens decreased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

