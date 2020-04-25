Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.54 ($115.74).

Shares of EPA SAN traded up €2.05 ($2.38) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €90.94 ($105.74). 3,904,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.47.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

