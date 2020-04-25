SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €106.68 ($124.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52 week high of €129.60 ($150.70).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

