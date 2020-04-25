SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €106.68 ($124.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

