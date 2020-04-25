SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €106.68 ($124.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1-year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The business’s 50 day moving average is €102.17 and its 200-day moving average is €116.17.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

