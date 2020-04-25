SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

ETR:SAP opened at €106.68 ($124.05) on Tuesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12-month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

