Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sartorius currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €199.78 ($232.30).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of SRT3 opened at €254.20 ($295.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €214.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €200.69. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.