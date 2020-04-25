Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRT3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €199.78 ($232.30).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €254.20 ($295.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €214.32 and its 200-day moving average is €200.69. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.