Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRT3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €199.78 ($232.30).

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €254.20 ($295.58) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €214.32 and its 200-day moving average is €200.69. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit