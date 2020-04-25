SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCYX. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.04.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.