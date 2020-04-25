Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.0% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.