Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.9% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 2,828,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.