Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 6.6% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,787,802 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

