Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

