Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 2.7% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,778,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,954. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

