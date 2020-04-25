Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON STX traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 98 ($1.29). 35,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,665. Shield Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 million and a P/E ratio of 27.22.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

