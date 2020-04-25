Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €91.75 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.75 ($106.69) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €111.75 ($129.94).

Siemens stock opened at €78.44 ($91.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €102.26. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

