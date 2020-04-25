Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.83 ($46.32).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €39.60 ($46.04) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

