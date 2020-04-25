SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

F stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,315,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,982,232. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

