SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,623 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 175.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 520,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 331,835 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 763,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,463. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

