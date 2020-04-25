SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. 3,262,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

