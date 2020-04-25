SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $257,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.85. 909,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,973. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

