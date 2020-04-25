SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. 5,378,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,733. The company has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

