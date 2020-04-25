SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after buying an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,270,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.84. 957,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,875. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

