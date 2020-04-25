SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.43. 8,544,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.71. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

