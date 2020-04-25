SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after purchasing an additional 549,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,349,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,036,000 after acquiring an additional 732,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 315,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 357,344 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.57. 601,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

