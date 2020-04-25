SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,555 VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,491,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 27,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

