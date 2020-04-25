SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,480,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,756,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 2,505,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

