SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 3,830 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 16.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 747,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.00. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.