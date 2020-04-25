Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,424 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Baxter International stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,214. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.