Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,125,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

