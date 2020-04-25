Signaturefd LLC Buys 877 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.90.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,516. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

