Signaturefd LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,637,000 after buying an additional 1,345,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after buying an additional 164,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $747,888,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,001,000 after buying an additional 149,353 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Shares of AGN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.90. 4,311,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,904. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

