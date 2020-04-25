Signaturefd LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after buying an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,695. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

