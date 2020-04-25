Signaturefd LLC Has $671,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BLK stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.14. 517,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

