Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.63. 1,498,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,028. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

