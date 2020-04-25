Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

