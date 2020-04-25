Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.62. 11,072,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.

