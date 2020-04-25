Signaturefd LLC Purchases 12,643 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,006,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,567,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,157,689. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.