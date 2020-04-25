Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,108. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

