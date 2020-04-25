Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.52. 14,282,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,014,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

