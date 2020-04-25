Signaturefd LLC Sells 5,292 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,002,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,007,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,957,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

