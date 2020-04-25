Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,016 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $908,096,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $53,867,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

GE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 155,548,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,951,864. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.