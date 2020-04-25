Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE ARW traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,515. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.