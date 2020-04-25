Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,401,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,990. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

