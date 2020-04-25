Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,009,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,730,266. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

