Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of TCBI traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 836,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

