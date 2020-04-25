Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 4,334 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Lear worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,965,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lear by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 515,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.61. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.